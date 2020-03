At least 14 sanitary quarantine posts have been set up all over Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Five posts were set up in Chui region, four — in Osh and one — in Batken, Naryn, Talas, Jalal-Abad and Issyk-Kul regions.

The sanitary quarantine posts will work around the clock in two shifts.

As of today, at least 14 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the republic.