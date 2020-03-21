Security Council considers additional measures to fight against coronavirus

Additional measures are considered at a meeting of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to prevent spread of coronavirus in the republic. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

It is noted that the head of state, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, called on all arrivals from abroad and people in contact with them to show civil responsibility and inform state authorities to undergo the necessary checks for coronavirus. He stated it at a meeting of the Security Council in a narrow format.

The President noted that everyone needs to put civic responsibility in the first place and strictly adhere to discipline.

«This is not a private matter for everyone, but a matter that influences the health of the nation. One cannot be indifferent and think that «this will not affect me and my home.» You see the situation in the world. Therefore, everyone is responsible not only for themselves, for their children and loved ones, but also for the health of society as a whole. First of all, it is necessary to maintain discipline and civic responsibility,» he stressed.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov recalled that the situation has greatly aggravated in some countries due to non-compliance with the discipline, the fight against the virus has become more complicated, and the situation is stabilizing in states adhering to strict discipline, especially in neighboring China.

«Therefore, I would like to once again appeal to citizens to strictly observe all the necessary conditions and discipline that the situation requires. Yes, our people are very hospitable. It is psychologically difficult to accept the restrictions. But this is a health issue not of a single citizen, but of the whole nation,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov urged Kyrgyzstanis to strictly adhere to the recommendations of doctors, government, and local authorities.

«In the digital age, we will communicate with each other over the phone, through social media. We must stop mutual contacts. All arrivals from abroad and the people in contact with them, please, show civil liability, inform state authorities. Avoiding this, you harm not only yourself, but also all Kyrgyzstanis,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

In total, there are 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.