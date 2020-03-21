Charter flights organized for citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck abroad

Charter flights are organized to transport Kyrgyzstanis, who got stuck in other countries, to their homeland. Director of the Civil Aviation Agency Kurmanbek Akyshev told at a briefing.

According to him, a schedule has been worked out with airlines. Eight charter flights to Russia are expected today. «Four have already arrived in Osh and Bishkek from Moscow. We are waiting for four more from Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg and Moscow. Eight flights are also planned for tomorrow, and 5-6 flights to different cities — for March 23,» Kurmanbek Akyshev told.

He added that an algorithm is being worked out for transportation of the Kyrgyz from Egypt.

«They flew there by Kazakh airlines, but then Kazakhstan closed its borders and they could not leave. We agreed with Egypt authorities to give permission to take them out by our company. The issue will be decided one of these days,» Kurmanbek Akyshev said.

In general, according to him, it is planned to take out about 3,000 Kyrgyzstanis.