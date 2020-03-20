Volunteers disinfect public places in Jalal-Abad

Red Crescent Society volunteers jointly with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan carry out activities to disinfect public places in Jalal-Abad. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Work is ongoing at bus stations, on markets, streets and in houses. In addition to the assistance provided, the Red Crescent Society delivered 10 spray devices and 50 packages of chlorine for 19 sanitary control points in Jalal-Abad.

Today, volunteers began house visits in the newly built quarters of Bishkek. They tell about basic rules of washing hands, urge people not to attend feasts, and avoid crowded places.

New cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Three residents of Nookat district, who returned from Kuwait, tested positive for the virus. The total number of infected with coronavirus in the Kyrgyz Republic is six people.