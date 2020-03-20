16:19
Coronavirus pandemic: Over 6,000 people leave Kyrgyzstan for Uzbekistan

Since introduction of a temporary restriction by Uzbekistan on passing people and cars through the state border, 5,183 people have entered Kyrgyzstan from the neighboring country from March 17 to March 19. The Republican Emergency Response Center told.

At least 1,917 people of them are citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and 3,189 — citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

«At least 6,795 people left Kyrgyzstan, 866 of them are citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, 5,919 are citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The difference is citizens of third countries. Strict control over citizens is exercised at the checkpoints along the entire perimeter of the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic, especially over those arriving from countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation. Border patrol units, in addition to documents, check stamps in passports for the recent stay of citizens crossing the state border in risk countries,» the center said.

As noted, according to the algorithm of actions developed by the Ministry of Health, all citizens arriving in Kyrgyzstan undergo thermometry and laboratory testing of samples from the upper respiratory tract.

«Kyrgyzstanis arriving from countries of the first category are quarantined in observational facilities. All checkpoints at the border operate under no timeline. Disinfection barriers are installed and vehicles are disinfected at all the checkpoints,» the statement says.
