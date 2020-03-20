157 Kyrgyzstanis stuck on Russian-Kazakh border

At least 157 Kyrgyzstanis stuck on the Russian-Kazakh border. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia reported.

The diplomatic mission reminded that automobile communication through the checkpoints on the Russian-Kazakh border has been suspended since March 16 due to the spread of coronavirus.

«The Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Orenburg met with the Kyrgyz on March 17 and recommended them to return to their temporary residence places in Russia and stay there until the restrictive measures are lifted or return to Kyrgyzstan by plane before the flights are not canceled,» the Embassy said.

About 30 citizens returned to Bishkek by train, some of them — by air.

«The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Honorary Consul in Orenburg, together with the Kyrgyz diaspora, organize meals for citizens there,» the diplomatic mission said.

The Embassy recommends Kyrgyzstanis in Russia to refrain from attempts to return to Kyrgyzstan by road through Kazakhstan.