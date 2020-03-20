Price hikes in Bishkek: Mayor continues inspections

Raids will be held in the capital in the next several days to prevent unjustified price increases for food and essential goods. The Mayor of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov, told at a meeting with the heads of shopping centers and city markets.
He noted that the situation in the trading sector is complicated by the excitement and panic. «Our president appealed to the people and called for civil responsibility and urged not to panic. We need stability, patriotism and a willingness to help each other. We are taking measures, we pay special attention to prevention of price hikes for goods,» Aziz Surakmatov stressed.
Some entrepreneurs noted that the cost of a bag of sugar is now 2,050 soms, and asked to draw attention of relevant authorities to the fact. An employee of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes promised that the issue would be resolved.