Price hikes in Bishkek: Mayor continues inspections

Raids will be held in the capital in the next several days to prevent unjustified price increases for food and essential goods. The Mayor of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov, told at a meeting with the heads of shopping centers and city markets.

Aziz Surakmatov recalled that overpricing of products entails criminal liability. «Yesterday we conducted a raid. In general, retail outlets operate without interruptions, there are enough products. Today, individuals, resellers, buy goods from you and sell them at unreasonably high price. We will conduct raids on the facts of speculation this week,» the mayor said.

He noted that the situation in the trading sector is complicated by the excitement and panic. «Our president appealed to the people and called for civil responsibility and urged not to panic. We need stability, patriotism and a willingness to help each other. We are taking measures, we pay special attention to prevention of price hikes for goods,» Aziz Surakmatov stressed.

Some entrepreneurs noted that the cost of a bag of sugar is now 2,050 soms, and asked to draw attention of relevant authorities to the fact. An employee of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes promised that the issue would be resolved.