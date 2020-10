Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov resigned. Adviser to the head of the Bishkek City Hall, Gulya Almambetova, reported.

According to her, he wrote a letter of resignation on his own free will. His resignation is to be accepted by the Bishkek City Council.

The building of the City Hall of the capital was seized by protesters in the morning, the office of the capital’s mayor was occupied by Zhooshbek Koenaliev.

Earlier, deputies of Osh city voted for resignation of the mayor Taalaibek Sarybashov.