Bishkek Mayor elected First Vice President of International Assembly of Cities

Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov was elected the First Vice President of the International Assembly of CIS Capitals and Large Cities. Press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, the decision was made at a session of the International Assembly of Cities, held in Moscow.

Altai Kulginov, head of Nur-Sultan, became the President of the Assembly, deputies of the State Duma of Russia Yuri Mischeryakov, Evgeny Shulepov and member of the Federation Council Irek Yalalov were elected its Vice Presidents.

Members of the Board are the Chairman of the Moscow City Duma Aleksey Shaposhnikov, the head of Samara Elena Lapushkina, the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, the head of Kazan Ilsur Metshin, the Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali Rahmon and the heads of other large cities.

The City Hall noted that the International Assembly of Cities is the largest inter-city association in the CIS and the EAEU, including 85 metropolitan, regional centers and major cities of nine countries of the Commonwealth.

«This is the only universal platform for intercity dialogue, exchange of experience in all areas, which is a powerful tool of «civil diplomacy» to contribute to trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural development of capitals and major cities of the CIS countries,» they stressed.

Bishkek City Hall has been a co-founder and member of the public non-profit association since September 3, 1998.