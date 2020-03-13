10:48
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek Mayor elected First Vice President of International Assembly of Cities

Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov was elected the First Vice President of the International Assembly of CIS Capitals and Large Cities. Press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, the decision was made at a session of the International Assembly of Cities, held in Moscow.

Altai Kulginov, head of Nur-Sultan, became the President of the Assembly, deputies of the State Duma of Russia Yuri Mischeryakov, Evgeny Shulepov and member of the Federation Council Irek Yalalov were elected its Vice Presidents.

Members of the Board are the Chairman of the Moscow City Duma Aleksey Shaposhnikov, the head of Samara Elena Lapushkina, the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, the head of Kazan Ilsur Metshin, the Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali Rahmon and the heads of other large cities.

The City Hall noted that the International Assembly of Cities is the largest inter-city association in the CIS and the EAEU, including 85 metropolitan, regional centers and major cities of nine countries of the Commonwealth.

«This is the only universal platform for intercity dialogue, exchange of experience in all areas, which is a powerful tool of «civil diplomacy» to contribute to trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural development of capitals and major cities of the CIS countries,» they stressed.

Bishkek City Hall has been a co-founder and member of the public non-profit association since September 3, 1998.
link: https://24.kg/english/146370/
views: 81
Print
Related
Zina Asankozhoeva no longer represents Kyrgyzstan in CIS Economic Council
Ex-vice mayor of Bishkek to become envoy to CIS Economic Council
Sooronbai Jeenbekov calls on CIS colleagues to cooperation without protectionism
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Ashgabat
Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Ashgabat to attend meeting of CIS Heads
Samarkand hosts first tourist fair of CIS countries
CIS customs officers support single transit system
Vacation in Issyk-Kul region – the most affordable among CIS
President of Russia tells about his vision of CIS information space
Popular
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march
13 March, Friday
10:03
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all distric...
09:59
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emir of Qatar discuss cooperation between countries
09:51
Woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for beating husband to death in Osh
09:28
Bishkek Mayor elected First Vice President of International Assembly of Cities
09:07
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Russia for public support of terrorism
12 March, Thursday
18:32
Kyrgyzstan suspends flights to Iran amid coronavirus threat
18:24
Kyrgyzstani falls out of window in Beijing
18:13
Judge of Pervomaisky District Court arrested for bribe in Bishkek
18:04
Air Manas plans to buy 3 aircraft through Eurasian Development Bank
17:51
HIV-positive children motivated to undergo treatment by money