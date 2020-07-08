680 infected with COVID-19 registered at Bishkek’s housing estates

Epidemiological situation began to deteriorate in housing estates of Bishkek, where the number of patients with coronavirus reached 680 people. The Mayor of Bishkek, Aziz Surakmatov, announced today at a briefing.

According to him, the situation began to deteriorate after resumption of economic activity in recent weeks. The number of people infected with coronavirus is growing in Bishkek and reached 3,617 people.

This is 42 percent of all infected in the republic.

«There is a rapid growth of patients with pneumonia, several times higher than in recent years. Most of the patients are hospitalized before coronavirus is laboratorially confirmed. But according to the clinical data of doctors and the country’s chief pulmonologist, it is coronavirus. Such dynamics of the increase in morbidity poses a threat to the city residents,» Aziz Surakmatov stressed.