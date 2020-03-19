Buying rate of Russian ruble drops to 0.8 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of the week, the Russian ruble has fallen in price by 20 tyiyins. Its buying rate dropped to 0.8 soms.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the Russian currency for 0.87-0.89 soms, and sell — for 0.9-1 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 0,9441 soms for the ruble (4.31 percent drop for a day).

The buying rate of the Kazakh tenge also slightly decreased — from 0.18 to 0.14 soms. The nominal rate is 0,1771 soms (a drop of 0.72 percent).

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and disruption of OPEC + transaction, the Russian ruble rose to the second place in the ranking of the most volatile currencies in the world to the U.S. dollar. The day before, the ruble exchange rate fell below 80 rubles per dollar for the first time since February 2016 and reached 80.87 rubles.