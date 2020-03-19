15:58
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Buying rate of Russian ruble drops to 0.8 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of the week, the Russian ruble has fallen in price by 20 tyiyins. Its buying rate dropped to 0.8 soms.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the Russian currency for 0.87-0.89 soms, and sell — for 0.9-1 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 0,9441 soms for the ruble (4.31 percent drop for a day).

The buying rate of the Kazakh tenge also slightly decreased — from 0.18 to 0.14 soms. The nominal rate is 0,1771 soms (a drop of 0.72 percent).

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and disruption of OPEC + transaction, the Russian ruble rose to the second place in the ranking of the most volatile currencies in the world to the U.S. dollar. The day before, the ruble exchange rate fell below 80 rubles per dollar for the first time since February 2016 and reached 80.87 rubles.
link: https://24.kg/english/147128/
views: 83
Print
Related
Buy rate of Russian ruble falls below som’s rate
Russian ruble grows in price in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz som may drop in price after Russian ruble
Andrey Belyaninov offers to make ruble EEU currency
Euro falls in price by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan for 10 days
Dollar rate in Kyrgyzstan rises in price by 30 tyiyns for week
Dollar rises in price by 20 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan over weekend
US dollar falls in price by almost a som for 10 days in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
19 March, Thursday
15:42
Traffic movement temporarily restricted due to avalanche in Toktogul district Traffic movement temporarily restricted due to avalanch...
15:36
Account to combat coronavirus opened in Kyrgyzstan
15:28
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss measures to combat coronavirus
15:19
Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia
15:12
Buying rate of Russian ruble drops to 0.8 soms in Kyrgyzstan