Turkish state bank Ziraat stops opening accounts in rubles

Turkish state bank Ziraat does not open bank accounts in rubles, one of the bank’s branches in Ankara told RIA Novosti. The reasons for this decision are not explained.

As the media outlet notes, with the start of the summer season, Russians doing business in Turkey began to complain about the impossibility of opening accounts in rubles with Ziraat. Previously, such a service was available, if the client had a residence permit or a work or study permit in the country.

At the same time, private banks in Turkey, although they require a deposit, continue to open ruble accounts. A representative of Denizbank confirmed that problems with transfers between Turkey and Russia persist, but Russian citizens can open an account in rubles with their bank.
