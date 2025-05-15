National Bank comments on shortage of rubles in commercial banks of Kyrgyzstan

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan commented on the statement of a deputy of the Parliament Bakytbek Maripov about the alleged shortage of Russian rubles in commercial banks.

The central bank told 24.kg news agency that «commercial banks generally have a sufficient level of foreign exchange assets, including cash and non-cash Russian rubles.»

«The National Bank carries out daily monitoring of the situation in the domestic currency and foreign financial markets and, if necessary, will carry out appropriate operations,» the statement says.