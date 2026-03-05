National Bank tightens control over cash operations with Russian rubles

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has instructed commercial banks in the country to report daily all client transactions involving cash Russian rubles exceeding 5 million rubles.

According to the central bank’s press service, the new measure is aimed at strengthening oversight and monitoring of foreign currency operations in the banking sector. The corresponding resolution was adopted on March 4, 2026.

Under the regulation, commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan must enhance control over cash transactions in Russian rubles, including compliance with laws on countering the financing of criminal activities and money laundering.

Banks are also required to submit daily reports to the National Bank on client operations with cash Russian rubles exceeding 5 million rubles per operational day. Reports must be sent no later than 11 a.m. the following day after the transactions are conducted.

Responsibility for compliance with the resolution rests with the management boards of the commercial banks.

The measure is designed to improve the security and reliability of the country’s banking system and strengthen monitoring of cash foreign currency operations. The resolution takes effect from the date of official publication and will remain in force until March 1, 2027.