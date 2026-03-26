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Vladimir Putin signs decree restricting export of cash rubles to EAEU

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing restrictions on the export of cash rubles to EAEU member states. The document was published on the legal information portal.

Starting April 1, individuals will be able to export amounts over $100,000 in cash rubles only through airport checkpoints with customs notification and bank statements confirming the cash withdrawal. For legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, the restrictions apply regardless of the amount.

The Russian president also signed a decree banning the export of refined gold bars weighing over 100 grams starting May 1, 2026. An exception is made for exports through Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Vladivostok (Knevichi) airports with permission from the Federal Assay Chamber.
link: https://24.kg/english/367528/
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