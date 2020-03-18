18:39
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized

All passengers, who arrived by the same flight from Saudi Arabia together with the infected with coronavirus residents of Suzak, have been found. Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Tolo Isakov told at a briefing.

«We found all of them and hospitalized,» he said.

Tolo Isakov noted that the trip to the mini hajj is not coordinated with the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, the pilgrims leave as tourists.

According to him, about 1,000 people performed the Umrah. «We find them, take tests. More than 300 people were hospitalized, including those who contacted them,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/146980/
views: 222
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis from Grand Princess tested negative for coronavirus
Coronavirus pandemic: Pilgrims from Jalal-Abad contacted thousands of people
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Kyrgyzstanis infected with coronavirus firstly arrived in Bishkek
Medical universities ordered to suspend admission of foreign applicants
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Ban on entry into country introduced from March 19
Number of coronavirus cases close to 200,000 people
Troops deployed in Almaty, Nur-Sultan to assist in fight against coronavirus
Kyrgyzstani tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE
Number of coronavirus cases grows to 35 in Kazakhstan
Popular
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
18 March, Wednesday
18:02
Kyrgyzstanis from Grand Princess tested negative for coronavirus Kyrgyzstanis from Grand Princess tested negative for c...
17:47
Kyrgyz Pochtasy suspends acceptance of postal items
17:17
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
17:08
Orthodox church cancels services due to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
16:54
Coronavirus pandemic: Pilgrims from Jalal-Abad contacted thousands of people