All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized

All passengers, who arrived by the same flight from Saudi Arabia together with the infected with coronavirus residents of Suzak, have been found. Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Tolo Isakov told at a briefing.

«We found all of them and hospitalized,» he said.

Tolo Isakov noted that the trip to the mini hajj is not coordinated with the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, the pilgrims leave as tourists.

According to him, about 1,000 people performed the Umrah. «We find them, take tests. More than 300 people were hospitalized, including those who contacted them,» he said.