Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov addressed the Kyrgyzstanis today.

24.kg news agency publishes the full text of the appeal of the head of state:

«Dear compatriots!

Together with the world community, the test of confrontation and the fight against coronavirus fell on us.

Unfortunately, cases of the virus have been also registered in our country.

The most important task of the state in such a situation is to protect the health of the people. The medical situation in the country is currently under full control.

Our medical workers have sufficient qualification; they know how to treat this ailment.

Coordinated actions of state bodies, local authorities and the population are required on these days.

I urge you all to keep order. From now on, every citizen, every parent is responsible for the health of the whole society. Every family is obliged to fully comply with personal hygiene rules. President of Kyrgyzstan

You should not leave house without need and should minimize meetings with other people. At the first detection of symptoms of the disease, you should stay at home, not to go anywhere and contact a doctor by phone.

Every citizen coming from abroad must strictly observe the conditions of observation and home quarantine.

All attempts to ignore and non-compliance with these requirements will be severely suppressed.

It is necessary to suspend various meetings, entertainment events, celebrations and public events. Classes are temporarily suspended at schools. Higher educational institutions have switched to distant learning. Borders, checkpoints, airports operate with observance of strict order. Protection of public order, control over the entry and departure from the country are carried out in an enhanced mode.

Dear compatriots!

We have enough supplies of food, medicines and medical products.

State bodies and local authorities carry out continuous work to constantly provide the population with these goods.

There is no cause for concern.

It is necessary to take the current situation with great responsibility.

Attempts to spread panic and disrupt public order will not remain without response. We will not allow an unjustified increase in prices for food and medicines.

All perpetrators will be held accountable.

Each of us currently needs to abandon the pursuit of our personal interests and follow our centuries-old folk wisdom «Elibiz aman bolsun, el arasynda men aman boloyun» (May our people live and be healthy, may I be healthy among the people.)

Dear compatriots!

Government agencies are doing everything necessary to protect the population from coronavirus.

Our border posts, checkpoints and airports have taken decisive measures to protect against the virus.

Doctors work around the clock, they have the necessary professional training.

Mass entertainment venues are temporarily closed and mass events are canceled.

An enhanced public order protection regime has been introduced, and entry into the country has been restricted.

Further success depends not only on the efforts of state authorities, but also on the behavior of each of us. President of Kyrgyzstan

I urge you not to panic, to observe all precautions. The country has a sufficient supply of food. There is no shortage of drugs and medications. All speculative attempts will be harshly suppressed.

I call all Kyrgyzstanis to civil liability! Only through joint efforts and strict discipline we will succeed!

Dear compatriots!

Only by joint efforts will we be able to defeat this scourge.

We all need to unite for the sake of a common goal and clearly fulfill the set conditions.

We will only succeed, if each citizen is aware of his or her civic responsibility and contributes to this struggle by reasonable behavior.

The time has come for the test, when we all should unite in a single fist and act harmoniously for the sake of success.

Our ancestors have managed to go through many vagaries of fortune, relying on the wisdom of the people.

God willing, we will be able to pass this test with honor without losing human dignity and national honor.

May the Almighty God protect our people, may peace and prosperity reign on our fertile land!"