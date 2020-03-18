Kyrgyzstanis infected with coronavirus firstly arrived in Bishkek

Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, have arrived by an Air Arabia flight at Manas Airport. Telegram channel of the Republican Emergency Response Center for coronavirus reported.

They arrived by a charter flight on March 12. There were 135 passengers onboard. How the men then got to Suzak district — by flight or by land transport — is not specified.

Earlier, the Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said that 90 people have already been identified who arrived with them by the same flight. All of them are under observation. The remaining 45 people are still not found.

Bakhtiyar Shakirov, Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department of the Foreign Ministry, said that 651 pilgrims have returned from Saudi Arabia to Kyrgyzstan.