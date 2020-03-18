15:36
Number of coronavirus cases close to 200,000 people

Up to date, 198,004 cases of coronavirus have been registered around the world. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Over the past day, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has increased by 15,800 people. As of today, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 154 countries of the world.

At least 116,900 people were infected outside China, and in the country itself — 81,074. The highest number of infected is in Italy (31,506), Iran (16,169), Spain (11,826), South Korea (8,413), France (7,695) and the USA (6,362).

The number of recovered is also increasing — 81,950 (2,532 for a day). The number of deaths from the virus is 7,948 people (an increase of 800).

First three cases of coronavirus were reported today in Kyrgyzstan. All the infected are residents of Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region who came from a mini hajj.

Kazakhstan reported about 33 cases of the virus, Uzbekistan — 11. All these countries closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
