Doctors in Kyrgyzstan trained in coronavirus treatment

Kyrgyz doctors are trained and can treat coronavirus. Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev announced today at a briefing.

According to him, coronavirus is a new virus for the whole world. There is no vaccine against it yet. But there is a clinical treatment guideline recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Based on it, a clinical treatment protocol was developed, and Kyrgyz doctors were trained in it.

«It is important to observe preventive measures. Wash your hands more often with soap, treat them with an antiseptic. Refrain from visiting crowded places. When coughing and sneezing, cover your nose and mouth with your hand, daily wet clean the room, ventilate it. It’s better to refrain from business trips or any trips to countries with an unfavorable coronavirus situation,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said.