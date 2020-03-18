European Football Championship to be held in 2021 due to coronavirus

UEFA postponed the European Football Championship from 2020 to the summer of 2021 due to coronavirus. The decision was made by the Executive Committee of the organization.

It is known that a videoconference was held with participation of UEFA managers. Its participants addressed the issues of holding all competitions in Europe in the context of the spread of coronavirus.

Initially, it was assumed that the 2020 Football Championship will be held from June 12 to July 12 in 12 European cities.

The European Championship will be held from June 11 to July 11 in 2021.