All three Kyrgyzstanis infected with coronavirus are men

Kyrgyzstanis infected with coronavirus are under the supervision of doctors in Jalal-Abad hospital. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the infected men are 70, 62 and 46 years old. Doctors assess their condition as satisfactory. In addition, work is ongoing with people who arrived with them by the same flight.

«There were a total of 135 people. As of today, we have already found 90 of them. All of them are under observation. People take the situation with understanding. Despite the fact that it was late in the evening, they agreed to take tests,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told.