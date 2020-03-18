Ministry of Education organizes distance learning for schoolchildren

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan organizes distance learning for school students. Press service of the ministry reported.

The ministry organized distance learning, including online lessons, TV educational programs, reading of study and fiction books and other forms, using information technologies and electronic resources.

In particular, students can use free educational materials and books on various topics for schools with Kyrgyz, Russian, Tajik and Uzbek languages ​​of instruction, available at the link , multimedia complexes developed by the ministry, iBilim (for primary school) and Bilim Bulagy (for secondary school).

«In order to effectively use the school break, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, in partnership with the Kyrgyz-Swedish School of Mathematics, is introducing the primary form of online interaction between schools and students. Thus, using the available online resources, students will not fall out of the curriculum for a long time and will be able to follow the given calendar and thematic planning. This tool can be used on various gadgets,» the ministry noted.

But the distance learning of schoolchildren is rather recommendatory than a mandatory.

Recall, the Ministry of Education and Science announced premature spring break from March 16 to April 8 for educational institutions of all types and forms of ownership.