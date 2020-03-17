15:15
High alert regime introduced in Bishkek

A high alert regime has been introduced in Bishkek. The corresponding decree was issued by the City Hall of the capital.

A temporary restriction on the activities of sports groups, cultural centers, music and art schools, municipal theaters, museums, libraries, children’s art schools, rehabilitation centers for children and youth, boarding schools, urban rehabilitation, gerontological centers, and social institutions has been introduced in Bishkek. The restriction is valid until April 6.

Owners and administrations of shopping and entertainment centers, cinemas, markets, computer clubs, restaurants, cafes and other places are recommended to limit their activities, and residents — to limit holding and visiting crowded places, as well as family and commemorative events.

All these measures are taken by the authorities to prevent coronavirus.
