Cinematica network suspends work

Cinematica movie theater network suspended its work for an indefinite period. Official website of the company says.

The decision was made in connection with a government decree and to prevent the threat of a viral infection. Cinema halls Ala-Too, Bishkek Park, Dordoi Plaza and Cosmopark in Bishkek temporarily suspend their work.

The day before, the Republican Emergency Response Center for prevention of coronavirus decided to shut down theaters, nightclubs and computer clubs, food courts and playgrounds for children in shopping and entertainment centers.