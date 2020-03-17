President of Kyrgyzstan: Aksy events - turning point in history of country

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov sent an appeal to the Kyrgyzstanis in connection with the anniversary of Aksy events 2002. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«The Aksy events on March 17 remained in the history of the country as a turning point on the path of democratic development. They became the beginning of the struggle of our people against injustice, served as an important prerequisite for the March and April people’s revolutions. Incumbent authorities are making every effort to justify the trust of the people who, putting their lives at risk, have come out for the sake of the future of the country,» the statement says.

The President noted a decisive fight against corruption in the country; judicial reform, law enforcement reform aimed at establishing justice are conducted; a lot of work is being done to ensure security, digitalization and economic development.

We always bow our heads to the memory of compatriots, who laid down their lives for freedom and a bright future for the people. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«We express our deep appreciation and gratitude to the heroes of the Aksy events who received injuries and are next to us. Their example teaches us to value peace in the country, and calls on to safeguard stability and unity in society as the apple of an eye. May there always be harmony and unity among the people, and peace on our land! May the Almighty protect our beloved Kyrgyzstan!» the message says.

Recall, the Aksy events is shooting at a demonstration by the local population of Bospiek village, Aksy district, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan on March 17, 2002, protesting against transfer of part of the Kyrgyz territories to China. The immediate cause of the unrest was arrest by the authorities of the fellow countryman of Aksy residents, deputy Azimbek Beknazarov.

Six people became victims of use of firearms.