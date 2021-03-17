Anniversary of Aksy events: President honors memory of victims

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent an address to the Kyrgyzstanis in connection with the Aksy events in 2002. He noted that the Aksy events went down in history as a turning point in the democratic development of the country.

«We will not be mistaken, if we call them a historical episode that marked the beginning of a nationwide struggle against injustice, which subsequently led to the March and April revolutions, as well as to popular unrest in October last year,» the head of state said.

The Aksy people, who were not afraid to give their lives for freedom and justice, showed courage of the Kyrgyz people and rallied to defense of honor of the nation on this day.

«On this day, we honor the heroism of our compatriots, who were killed and wounded in the Aksy tragedy. The Aksy events have become a symbol of protection of democracy and strengthening of statehood in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan. Our people, who have treasured freedom since ancient times, have clearly proved that they will not allow unjust rule in our country. I understand very well that the fight for the truth is an extremely important, but a difficult matter. Your courage and unshakable will will never be forgotten,» the address says.

«We pay tribute to the memory of the Aksy heroes who gave their lives for justice and freedom: Erkinaly Chetimbaev, Kadyrkul Saparaliev, Medetbek Bekmuratov, Satimbai Urkunbaev, Sovetbek Tagaev and Eldiyar Umetaliev. We remember Sheraly Nazarkulov, who died in Bishkek during a hunger strike in support of the Aksy people. We also express our deep gratitude to the heroes who were injured in the Aksy events and who are now with us! Their political legacy inspires us to value peace and harmony in the country, to maintain stability and unity in society,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to him, the lessons of the Aksy events encourage building a new society with high national values, pursuing a fair and impartial policy, strengthening democratic governance that will serve the interests of the people. They also inspire to continue to improve the society.

The President also paid tribute to the memory of those killed during the Aksy events on March 17, 2002. He laid flowers at the monument to those who died for freedom of the people during the Aksy events of 2002 and the April 2010 events on the central Ala-Too square in Bishkek.

On March 17, 2002, law enforcement agencies used firearms against unarmed demonstrators who opposed arbitrariness of the authorities in Bospiek village, Aksy district, Jalal-Abad region. Persecution of the unarmed people continued the next day. As a result of the actions of the then authorities, six residents of Aksy district died from wounds, and one more person died during a many day-long political hunger strike in Bishkek.