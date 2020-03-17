13:44
Coronavirus cases registered in 155 countries

Up to date, cases of coronavirus have been registered in 155 countries. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Over the past day, the number of people who got infected with the novel coronavirus has increased by 12,800 people. As of today, 182,185 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

At least 101,100 people were infected outside China, and in the country itself — 81,049. The highest number of the infected is in Italy (27,980), Iran (14,991), Spain (9,942), South Korea (8,320), Germany (7,272) and France (6,650).

The number of people who have recovered is also increasing — 79,418 (2,161 people for 24 hours). The number of deaths is 7,148 people (growth by 635 people).

Up to date, there are ten cases of the virus in Kazakhstan, in Uzbekistan — eight. Both countries have closed borders to prevent spread of the virus. At the same time, only Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have no registered cases of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
