First test of experimental coronavirus vaccine starts in USA

The first people received an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus in Seattle, USA. Associated Press reports.

The volunteers said they were inspired to help because they wanted to do more to fight the disease than wash their hands and work from home.

They said the shots were no more painful than an ordinary season flu vaccine. Some will get higher dosages than others to test how strong the dose should be. They will be checked for side effects and have their blood tested to determine whether the vaccine is revving up their immune systems.

The volunteers are a 43-year-old operations manager at a small tech company Jennifer Haller, a 46-year-old network engineer at Microsoft Neal Browning and a 25-year-old editorial coordinator at an independent global health research center at the University of Washington Rebecca Sirull.

«We all feel so helpless. This is an amazing opportunity for me to do something,» Jennifer Haller said.

Rebecca Sirull joined the vaccine study as «a way to contribute to the situation in a positive way.»

«The main guidelines that we all have right now are to stay home and do nothing, which is sort of a hard message to hear when you want to help out,» she said.
