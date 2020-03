Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)

A number of flights by several airlines that previously performed regular flights were canceled at Manas International Airport:

1 China Southern Airlines

It operates flights along the route Urumqi — Bishkek — Urumqi.

These flights are completely suspended until further notice since February 2, 2020.

2 Fly Dubai

It operates flights Dubai — Bishkek — Dubai.

Passenger flights on March 17, 18, 19, 21, 23, 26 were canceled.

3 Air Arabia

It operates flights Sharjah — Bishkek — Sharjah.

Passenger flights were canceled from March 10 to April 15.

4 Air Astana

It operates flights Nur Sultan — Bishkek — Nur Sultan.

Passenger flights in March and April are canceled.

The flight Almaty — Bishkek — Almaty on March 18 was canceled.

5 Uzbekistan Airways

It operates flights Tashkent — Bishkek — Tashkent.

Passenger flights were canceled on Saturdays from March 16 to March 28 and from April 6 to April 27. The flights were also canceled on Wednesdays from April 1 to April 22.

6 Azimuth

It operates flights Rostov-on-Don — Bishkek — Rostov-on-Don.

Passenger flights were canceled on March 11 and March 25.

7 Ural Airlines

It operates flights Yekaterinburg — Bishkek — Yekaterinburg.

Passenger flights were canceled on March 11, 18 and 25.

8 Avia Traffic

It performs flights Bishkek — Delhi — Bishkek.

Passenger flights were canceled on March 15, 19, and 26 and throughout April.

— Bishkek — Istanbul — Bishkek

Passenger flights were canceled on March 19, 22, 26, 30 and April 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17;

-Bishkek — St. Petersburg — Bishkek

Passenger flights were canceled on March 21, 28 and on April 4, 11, 15, 18.

9 Varesh Airlines

It operates flights Tehran — Dushanbe — Bishkek — Tehran.

The flights have been suspended for an indefinite period since February 25.

10 Osh Airport

Passenger flight Kuwait — Osh — Kuwait by Jazeera Airways was temporarily suspended at Osh International Airport from March 10 to April 1.