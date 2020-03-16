16:25
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan tightens border control

«Due to increased risk of penetration of coronavirus into the territory of Kyrgyzstan, we tighten control over arriving citizens,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a briefing today.

According to him, cases of coronavirus were registered in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This increases the risk of its penetration into the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are doing a lot of work to combat coronavirus.

«We have close relations with these countries in both the economic and social fields. Thousands of Uzbekistanis come to Kyrgyzstan, our citizens go there to visit relatives. As of today, 60,000 Kyrgyzstanis are in Kazakhstan as migrants,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.

«Our neighbors impose travel restrictions. Therefore, we must also respond. In this regard, enhanced control measures are being introduced. This is especially true for the airport,» he said.
