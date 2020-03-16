16:25
Government of Kyrgyzstan to introduce state regulation of flour prices

The Government of Kyrgyzstan will introduce state regulation of flour prices. The First Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on budget and finances.

According to him, the Cabinet is preparing a decree and will take the price of flour under control.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, control over the import and export of goods has been tightened at every border checkpoint.

There was a speculative increase in flour prices in the republic over the weekend.

The Financial police urge Kyrgyzstanis to report all facts of increase in prices for food and essential goods. Phone numbers of the duty room: 0312323091, 0312323707.
