Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges not to panic

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev got acquainted with the product assortment presented on the shelves of Bishkek and talked to sellers and buyers.

According to the press service of the Government, suppliers and sellers told the head of Government that there were no particular problems with the import of goods, their nomenclature, or inventory levels. However, according to customers, due to a sharp demand the day before, an increase in prices for certain groups of goods was registered.

The Prime Minister said that as of today there is a sufficient amount of food and other essential goods in the country.

«No one imposed any restrictions on the supply of goods and food products; cargo flow across the border is carried out as usual. There is no reason to raise prices. The state is able to cope with the situation and provide its citizens with all necessary goods, including food,» the Prime Minister said.

In his opinion, none of the Kyrgyzstanis will see empty store shelves. Food stocks are enough, and there is no reason for concern. Panic is beneficial only to certain groups of people who, taking advantage of the situation, are trying to earn money by selling their goods at inflated prices.