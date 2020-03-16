11:51
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Production of medical masks launched in Osh city

Dastan-South small enterprise, located in Osh city, began production of medical masks.

According to the City Hall, up to 10,000 masks are produced per day, the entrepreneur promises to supply 400,000 medical masks monthly.

The products meet all quality standards, officials, who have already tested the products of the private enterprise, assure.

Osh City Hall informs that other garment enterprises in the city also initiate production of medical masks.

Due to the spread of coronavirus, a temporary shortage of medical masks was observed in the country’s pharmacies.
link: https://24.kg/english/146569/
views: 72
Print
Related
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges not to panic
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency due to coronavirus
First coronavirus case registered in Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan not to close kindergartens amid coronavirus threat
SDMK introduces restrictions on Friday prayers due to coronavirus pandemic
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 5,400 people
Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems
Returned from Germany deputies tested negative for coronavirus
Dariga Nazarbayeva's visit to Kyrgyzstan postponed amid coronavirus threat
Popular
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
16 March, Monday
11:39
Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in London Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in London
11:26
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges not to panic
11:10
Production of medical masks launched in Osh city
10:23
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency due to coronavirus
10:16
First coronavirus case registered in Uzbekistan
15 March, Sunday
13:00
Kyrgyz for 2 months. What American likes about relationships in local families