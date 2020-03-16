Production of medical masks launched in Osh city

Dastan-South small enterprise, located in Osh city, began production of medical masks.

According to the City Hall, up to 10,000 masks are produced per day, the entrepreneur promises to supply 400,000 medical masks monthly.

The products meet all quality standards, officials, who have already tested the products of the private enterprise, assure.

Osh City Hall informs that other garment enterprises in the city also initiate production of medical masks.

Due to the spread of coronavirus, a temporary shortage of medical masks was observed in the country’s pharmacies.