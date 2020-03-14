Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 5,400 people

The death toll from coronavirus rose to 5,411 people worldwide. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 145,267 cases of coronavirus have been registered as of today. Their number increased by almost 17,000 people for a day. The number of recovered also grows — 70,269 (almost 2,000 for a day).

The highest number of infected, except for China, is in Italy (17,660), Iran (11,364), South Korea (8,086), Spain (5,232), Germany (3,675) and France (3,667.)

At least 4 cases of the disease were registered in Kazakhstan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.