Government of Kyrgyzstan: Economy suffers losses due to coronavirus

«Domestic economy suffers losses because of coronavirus. But the health of the population is more important for us,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a joint meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

The head of the Cabinet stressed the need to focus on business development. He recalled that China is one of the republic’s main trading partners. Its share in the total turnover is 26.4 percent. In 2019, its share in total imports amounted to 35.4 percent. This is mainly a raw material base for production.

«There are raw material stocks, but it is not known how soon and in what way supplies can resume. There is an opportunity not only to detect our disadvantages, but also to try to set up our production from scratch,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

«The government is taking the necessary measures to protect its people. Citizens should take these measures and temporary inconveniences with understanding. It is necessary to support the state’s policy on protection against coronavirus,» he said.
