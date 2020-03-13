Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan bans all business trips of officials abroad

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev ordered to cancel all business trips of government officials, ministries and departments to countries where there is a risk of getting infected with the dangerous coronavirus. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

Trips abroad should be made out only to visit important for the state events and only to countries with a positive epidemiological situation.

«We take the necessary measures to prevent penetration and spread of coronavirus infection in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. Checks at checkpoints in the country have been tightened. All citizens arriving from countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation are subject to 14-day quarantine. These are special measures taken in all countries,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.