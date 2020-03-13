15:22
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan bans all business trips of officials abroad

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev ordered to cancel all business trips of government officials, ministries and departments to countries where there is a risk of getting infected with the dangerous coronavirus. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

Trips abroad should be made out only to visit important for the state events and only to countries with a positive epidemiological situation.

«We take the necessary measures to prevent penetration and spread of coronavirus infection in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. Checks at checkpoints in the country have been tightened. All citizens arriving from countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation are subject to 14-day quarantine. These are special measures taken in all countries,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/146428/
views: 110
Print
Related
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan: Economy suffers losses due to coronavirus
Possible coronavirus pandemic end date voiced in China
Two deputies of Parliament quarantined after trip to Germany
Government of Kyrgyzstan recommends students to spend spring break at home
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Coronavirus confirmed in 116 countries
Kyrgyzstan suspends flights to Iran amid coronavirus threat
ADB allocates $ 200 mln to support supply chains in fight against COVID-19
Kyrgyzstan restricts mass events amid coronavirus threat
Popular
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march
13 March, Friday
15:21
Returned from Saudi Arabia to Bishkek pilgrims quarantined Returned from Saudi Arabia to Bishkek pilgrims quaranti...
14:58
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
14:35
Government of Kyrgyzstan: Economy suffers losses due to coronavirus
14:16
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan bans all business trips of officials abroad
13:54
Possible coronavirus pandemic end date voiced in China