13:51
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Two deputies of Parliament quarantined after trip to Germany

Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aida Kasymalieva and a deputy Abdybek Dyushaliev arrived from Germany today. They were placed under house quarantine. Aida Kasymaliva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, they traveled to Germany at the invitation of the Bundestag. «The trip was planned a long time ago; it was improper to cancel it. Before departure, I consulted with the Ministry of Health. Then the situation in Germany was stable, but it sharply worsened during our stay in Berlin. We changed tickets and returned to Bishkek,» she said.

Aida Kasymalieva noted the good work of the doctors at the airport. According to her, they checked passengers twice, first, by thermal imagers in the plane, and then conducted a survey in the hall.

«After it turned out that we were in a country with coronavirus, a test was taken from us. Its result will be known today. I feel good, have no symptoms. Repeated analysis will be taken on the 12th day. Until this time, I will work at home under the supervision of doctors,» she said.

Earlier, her colleague Dastan Bekeshev proposed to ban business trips of deputies due to the global spread of coronavirus.
link: https://24.kg/english/146408/
views: 109
Print
Related
Government of Kyrgyzstan recommends students to spend spring break at home
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Coronavirus confirmed in 116 countries
Kyrgyzstan suspends flights to Iran amid coronavirus threat
ADB allocates $ 200 mln to support supply chains in fight against COVID-19
Kyrgyzstan restricts mass events amid coronavirus threat
USA bans travel from Europe for a month
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 7,100 people for a day
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
WHO announces global coronavirus pandemic
Popular
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march
13 March, Friday
13:36
Scandal in Trade Unions’ Federation: Acting Chairperson appointed Scandal in Trade Unions’ Federation: Acting Chairperson...
13:11
Mercedes-Benz car rolls over in Osh region
12:16
Two deputies of Parliament quarantined after trip to Germany
12:04
Provocateur at rally for women's rights arrested for extortion
11:39
Three minors injured in traffic accident in Bishkek