Two deputies of Parliament quarantined after trip to Germany

Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aida Kasymalieva and a deputy Abdybek Dyushaliev arrived from Germany today. They were placed under house quarantine. Aida Kasymaliva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, they traveled to Germany at the invitation of the Bundestag. «The trip was planned a long time ago; it was improper to cancel it. Before departure, I consulted with the Ministry of Health. Then the situation in Germany was stable, but it sharply worsened during our stay in Berlin. We changed tickets and returned to Bishkek,» she said.

Aida Kasymalieva noted the good work of the doctors at the airport. According to her, they checked passengers twice, first, by thermal imagers in the plane, and then conducted a survey in the hall.

«After it turned out that we were in a country with coronavirus, a test was taken from us. Its result will be known today. I feel good, have no symptoms. Repeated analysis will be taken on the 12th day. Until this time, I will work at home under the supervision of doctors,» she said.

Earlier, her colleague Dastan Bekeshev proposed to ban business trips of deputies due to the global spread of coronavirus.