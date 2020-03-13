12:20
Government of Kyrgyzstan recommends students to spend spring break at home

The Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration and spread of coronavirus in the country urged schoolchildren and their parents to refrain from visiting shopping and entertainment centers, playgrounds and halls, as well as other crowded places during the spring school break. Press service of the government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Vice Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova recalled at the meeting that the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the spread of coronavirus had reached the stage of a pandemic, noting that all relevant services on the state border of Kyrgyzstan were operating under no timeline. State bodies conduct monitoring, monitor the situation in the world on a regular basis.

There is no reason to panic. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, the epidemiological situation is stable. The government is working openly and will promptly inform citizens about the situation.

Altynai Omurbekova

The Vice Prime Minister called on Kyrgyzstanis not to send out information on social media and messengers that is untrue and to follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the Republican Emergency Response Center.

She also informed the participants about the government’s decision to impose a temporary restriction on cultural, sports and other public events until the epidemiological situation regarding coronavirus infection improves.

The relevant bodies were instructed to conduct conversations with individuals and legal entities working in the field of trade, services and public catering, and recommend not to hold events with a large number of people until the restriction is lifted.

During the meeting, it was noted that the state and municipal employees were recommended to limit working trips to other countries until the situation with the coronavirus stabilizes.
