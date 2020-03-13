Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation

All arrivals from countries with registered coronavirus cases will be divided into three categories in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the government reported.

Changes in the classification of countries recognized as unsafe due to spread of coronavirus infection were made in connection with the announcement of the World Health Organization (WHO) that the spread of the novel virus has reached a pandemic stage.

To determine the category of a country, additional assessment criteria have been introduced: absolute number of cases of the disease, growth rate of the virus spread over the past 10 days and the index of the country’s preparedness for an epidemic and pandemic according to independent international organizations.

The list of countries may vary depending on the epidemiological situation in the world.

1 First category

It includes countries that meet any of the criteria.

A ban on entry into Kyrgyzstan of all foreign citizens who have been (including in transit) in China, Italy, Iran, Korea, France, Germany and Spain over the past 30 days is introduced.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan who have visited these countries, including in transit, are subject to 14 days of observation in specially designated places. This category includes all citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, holders of ID cards, foreign, official and diplomatic passports.

All foreigners and Kyrgyz citizens who have not been in the territory of the first category of countries for 30 days can enter the Kyrgyz Republic in case of passage of examination algorithm approved by the Ministry of Health.

2 Second category

All foreign citizens and Kyrgyzstanis who arrived from the second category of countries, including in transit, are subject to 14 days of house quarantine.

The second category includes the USA, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, Great Britain, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

If a foreign citizen does not have an opportunity to ensure house quarantine, then he or she is allowed into Kyrgyzstan on the basis of a decision of the commission created by an interdepartmental order, and is subject to observation for 14 days in specially designated places.

3 Third category

All foreign citizens and Kyrgyzstanis arriving from countries of the third category, including in transit, are subject to initial examination and further monitoring at home according to the algorithm of the Ministry of Health. At the same time, restrictions on movement through the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic for 14 days are introduced.

It includes Singapore, Austria, Denmark, SAR of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Bahrain, Australia, Greece, Canada, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia.

Employees of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in the Kyrgyz Republic, members of foreign official delegations are not subject to observation (with the exception of persons with clinical symptoms) in case the Ministry of Health is notified in advance and they have passed the examination algorithm approved by the Ministry of Health.

4 Punishment

A person who violates the conditions of house quarantine, the conditions of observation, shall be held accountable in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to Article 280 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, a person who intentionally or inadvertently violates the sanitary and epidemiological rules, who inadvertently causes a mass disease, poisoning of people or other serious harm, is punished with a fine of category VI or imprisonment of category II with the deprivation of the right to hold certain posts or engage in certain activities for a term up to two years.

The size of fine of category VI for minors is from 120,000 to 140,000 soms, for other individuals — from 260,000 to 300,000 soms.