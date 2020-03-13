10:49
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 8.30 am, March 13:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 66, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 16 μg / m³.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

  • Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.

By the way, officials of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan do not recognize the data of these sensors. But they made their own measurements on December 2 and admitted that the air in Bishkek was polluted, including by heavy metals.
link: https://24.kg/english/146381/
views: 57
Print
Related
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 2 times in some Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in some districts of Bishkek
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to rain
High air pollution rates in Bishkek explained by broken sensor
Air pollution level in Bishkek rises to harmful
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
Popular
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march
13 March, Friday
10:03
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all distric...
09:59
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Emir of Qatar discuss cooperation between countries
09:51
Woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for beating husband to death in Osh
09:28
Bishkek Mayor elected First Vice President of International Assembly of Cities
09:07
Kyrgyzstani sentenced in Russia for public support of terrorism
12 March, Thursday
18:32
Kyrgyzstan suspends flights to Iran amid coronavirus threat
18:24
Kyrgyzstani falls out of window in Beijing
18:13
Judge of Pervomaisky District Court arrested for bribe in Bishkek
18:04
Air Manas plans to buy 3 aircraft through Eurasian Development Bank
17:51
HIV-positive children motivated to undergo treatment by money