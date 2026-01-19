17:59
Air pollution in Bishkek as of January 19: Capital takes first place

Bishkek takes the first place in the World Air Quality ranking of the world’s largest cities by air quality as of 3:50 p.m.

Air pollution in the city is classified as «hazardous.» According to the website, the air quality index (AQI) is 268. Information is available in real time.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. An AQI value above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while a value below 50 indicates good air quality.
