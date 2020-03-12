Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced a three-week nationwide quarantine yesterday in connection with a global outbreak of coronavirus. Russian BBC service reports.

The information was confirmed by the press services of the government and the Verkhovna Rada of the country. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to allocate 100 million hryvnia (about $ 4 million) to purchase individual protection means for the needs of ministries and departments and to replenish the state reserve.

The export of anti-epidemiological products is prohibited until April 1, 2020. In addition, it was decided to purchase infrared equipment for remote screening of arrivals at Kiev Borispol Airport.

The government proposed introduction of restrictions on mass events in which 200 or more people are planned to participate, with the exception of «the events of state importance.»

«Holding of sporting events is possible with the permission of international organizations, but without visitors. It is also planned to introduce quarantine in educational institutions for a period of three weeks,» the official statement says.

The Ministry of Education of Ukraine explained to BBC News that local administrations would make decisions on quarantine at schools and kindergartens, and nothing was known about quarantine at the national level.

The City Hall of Kiev made a separate decision on the introduction of quarantine in the capital on March 12. Restrictions will be applied to the educational process and mass events. According to a Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the authorities will provide distance learning at schools and universities. Attendance at kindergartens, art and sports schools will be limited.

Kiev authorities have limited holding of concerts, conferences and other events. Cinemas and entertainment centers in shopping centers will be closed.

One laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus in a man from Chernivtsi region, who recently returned from Italy, was registered in Ukraine.