15:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced a three-week nationwide quarantine yesterday in connection with a global outbreak of coronavirus. Russian BBC service reports.

The information was confirmed by the press services of the government and the Verkhovna Rada of the country. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to allocate 100 million hryvnia (about $ 4 million) to purchase individual protection means for the needs of ministries and departments and to replenish the state reserve.

The export of anti-epidemiological products is prohibited until April 1, 2020. In addition, it was decided to purchase infrared equipment for remote screening of arrivals at Kiev Borispol Airport.

The government proposed introduction of restrictions on mass events in which 200 or more people are planned to participate, with the exception of «the events of state importance.»

«Holding of sporting events is possible with the permission of international organizations, but without visitors. It is also planned to introduce quarantine in educational institutions for a period of three weeks,» the official statement says.

The Ministry of Education of Ukraine explained to BBC News that local administrations would make decisions on quarantine at schools and kindergartens, and nothing was known about quarantine at the national level.

The City Hall of Kiev made a separate decision on the introduction of quarantine in the capital on March 12. Restrictions will be applied to the educational process and mass events. According to a Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the authorities will provide distance learning at schools and universities. Attendance at kindergartens, art and sports schools will be limited.

Kiev authorities have limited holding of concerts, conferences and other events. Cinemas and entertainment centers in shopping centers will be closed.

One laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus in a man from Chernivtsi region, who recently returned from Italy, was registered in Ukraine.
link: https://24.kg/english/146302/
views: 43
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 7,100 people for a day
WHO announces global coronavirus pandemic
USA and WHO donate coronavirus protection means to Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek mosques disinfected amid coronavirus threat
Reasons for medical masks shortage in Kyrgyzstan announced
Citizen of Ukraine dies at coal deposit in Osh region
Impact of coronavirus on economy of Kyrgyzstan to be obvious in May
Dastan Bekeshev offers to ban business trips of deputies due to coronavirus
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 4,000 people
Novel coronavirus cases confirmed in 113 states
Popular
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march
March for women's rights: Police fine protesters and provocateurs March for women's rights: Police fine protesters and provocateurs
12 March, Thursday
14:52
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 7,100 people for a day Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 7,100 peo...
14:44
Ukraine announces three-week quarantine due to coronavirus
14:29
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
14:25
Death rate among HIV-positive children decreases in Kyrgyzstan
14:16
Kyrgyzstanis win 17 gold medals at Dance Tournament in Moscow