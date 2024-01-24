20:26
Kyrgyzstani convicted for participation in war in Ukraine released on probation

Kyrgyzstani Askar Kubanychbek uulu, previously convicted for participation in the war in Ukraine, was released from serving his sentence with probation supervision for three years. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

It is reported that Askar Kubanychbek uulu was found guilty of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was sentenced to imprisonment for seven years.

On the basis of Article 82 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Pervomaisky District Court reviewed the case and released the accused on probation.

It is stated that the chosen measure of restraint against Askar Kubanychbek uulu in the form of imprisonment was changed to written undertaking not to leave until the court verdict comes into force.

Pervomaisky District Court of the capital earlier sentenced Askar Kubanychbek uulu to 10 years of imprisonment on charges of participation in hostilities in Ukraine. It is noted that the 31-year-old native of At-Bashy district was found guilty of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 416 (mercenary activities) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — «Participation without the permission of the relevant government authorities in armed conflicts of other states in order to receive material reward.»

Earlier it was reported that the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic Askar Kubanychbek uulu, convicted for participation in the war in Ukraine, was supported in Russia. The Human Rights Council under the President of the Russian Federation has prepared an initiative, according to which law enforcement agencies are invited not to extradite participants in hostilities to countries where they face criminal liability.

Askar Kubanychbek uulu asked to be granted Russian citizenship.
