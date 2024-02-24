U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag

February 24 marked the second anniversary of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan decided to support Ukraine by lighting up its building in Bishkek in blue and yellow, the colors of the country’s flag. The photo was posted on X social media.

«The U.S. stands by the Ukrainian people in their fight for their beloved country. In commemoration of the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Embassy is lit in blue and yellow,» the message says.

The photo shows the U.S. and Ukraine Ambassadors to Kyrgyzstan with their spouses, as well as deputy chiefs of diplomatic missions.

Recall, on the anniversary of the war in February 2023, the U.S. Embassy also decided to support Ukraine by lighting up the building in Bishkek in blue and yellow colors.