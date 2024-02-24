15:24
USD 89.43
EUR 97.22
RUB 0.97
English

U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag

February 24 marked the second anniversary of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan decided to support Ukraine by lighting up its building in Bishkek in blue and yellow, the colors of the country’s flag. The photo was posted on X social media.

«The U.S. stands by the Ukrainian people in their fight for their beloved country. In commemoration of the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Embassy is lit in blue and yellow,» the message says.

The photo shows the U.S. and Ukraine Ambassadors to Kyrgyzstan with their spouses, as well as deputy chiefs of diplomatic missions.

Recall, on the anniversary of the war in February 2023, the U.S. Embassy also decided to support Ukraine by lighting up the building in Bishkek in blue and yellow colors.
link: https://24.kg/english/287526/
views: 125
Print
Related
Reuters: Putin's suggestion of Ukraine ceasefire rejected by United States
Kyrgyzstani convicted for participation in war in Ukraine released on probation
Pease Corps volunteers to help promote sustainable tourism in Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Kyrgyzstan discuss conflict resolution in Ukraine
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 5 years for participation in hostilities in Ukraine
KSTU unveils first rooftop grid-connected solar plant in Kyrgyzstan
Recommendations for prevention of gender-based violence presented in Kyrgyzstan
Ukraine supplies Russia with aviation spare parts with help of Kyrgyz company
Another Kyrgyzstani killed during fighting in Ukraine
Kyrgyz-language, digital platform on environmental education launched
Popular
More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language
Ex-deputy head of Customs Service Zamirbek Karashev released from custody Ex-deputy head of Customs Service Zamirbek Karashev released from custody
Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia
Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
24 February, Saturday
15:03
Kazarman - Aktalchat road section closed for traffic Kazarman - Aktalchat road section closed for traffic
14:55
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
14:45
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
14:36
Digital Development Ministry proposes to create new state institution
14:27
Nikol Pashinyan announces suspension of Armenia's participation in CSTO