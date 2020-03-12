WHO announces global coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an outbreak of the novel type of coronavirus COVID-19 a pandemic.

«Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death,» the head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a press briefing.

Pandemic is a mass spread of an infectious disease that is easily transmitted from person to person on a global scale.

As a public measure, WHO recommends limiting public events, to reduce working trips, and consider conducting of a research to detect risk groups at tourist arrival points.

As pharmaceutical measures, it is recommended to distribute antiviral drugs and other medical supplies in accordance with national plans, purchase and distribute vaccines, and prepare for mass vaccination.

The number of people who died from the coronavirus reached 4,615 people.

In total, 125,851 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered as of today. The number of recovered is 66,998 people.