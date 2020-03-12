USA and WHO donate coronavirus protection means to Kyrgyzstan

The United States Agency for International Development and the World Health Organization (WHO) handed over means of individual protection to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the ministry reported.

According to it, the means were donated as part of an early assistance package in preparation and prevention of the spread of the novel virus in the Kyrgyz Republic.

At least 10,000 surgical masks, 10,000 gloves, 1,400 gowns, 200 goggles and 200 face masks of FFP2 type were handed over.

«The means of individual protection will allow medical workers and primary health care providers across the country to quickly and safely respond to potentially infected patients,» the Ministry of Health stressed.

It is noted that the protection means are supplied at the request of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to ensure readiness for the possible penetration of coronavirus into the republic.

The ministry added that in addition to this assistance, on March 3, 2020, the U.S. government announced allocation of $ 37 million to 25 states, including the Kyrgyz Republic, to support efforts to contain the epidemic in high-priority countries.