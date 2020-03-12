13:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

USA and WHO donate coronavirus protection means to Kyrgyzstan

The United States Agency for International Development and the World Health Organization (WHO) handed over means of individual protection to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the ministry reported.

According to it, the means were donated as part of an early assistance package in preparation and prevention of the spread of the novel virus in the Kyrgyz Republic.

At least 10,000 surgical masks, 10,000 gloves, 1,400 gowns, 200 goggles and 200 face masks of FFP2 type were handed over.

«The means of individual protection will allow medical workers and primary health care providers across the country to quickly and safely respond to potentially infected patients,» the Ministry of Health stressed.

It is noted that the protection means are supplied at the request of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to ensure readiness for the possible penetration of coronavirus into the republic.

The ministry added that in addition to this assistance, on March 3, 2020, the U.S. government announced allocation of $ 37 million to 25 states, including the Kyrgyz Republic, to support efforts to contain the epidemic in high-priority countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/146270/
views: 119
Print
Related
Bishkek mosques disinfected amid coronavirus threat
Reasons for medical masks shortage in Kyrgyzstan announced
Impact of coronavirus on economy of Kyrgyzstan to be obvious in May
Dastan Bekeshev offers to ban business trips of deputies due to coronavirus
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 4,000 people
Novel coronavirus cases confirmed in 113 states
Italy takes 2nd place in world in number of infected with coronavirus
Kazakhstan temporarily bans entry of persons with ID cards
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess ship tests negative for coronavirus
Arrived from Turkey Kyrgyzstani tests negative for coronavirus
Popular
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march
March for women's rights: Police fine protesters and provocateurs March for women's rights: Police fine protesters and provocateurs
12 March, Thursday
13:19
Business Ombudsman starts accepting complaints from entrepreneurs Business Ombudsman starts accepting complaints from ent...
12:18
USA and WHO donate coronavirus protection means to Kyrgyzstan
11 March, Wednesday
18:01
Migrants transfer $ 148.5 million to Kyrgyzstan in January 2020
17:50
Bishkek mosques disinfected amid coronavirus threat
17:43
Reasons for medical masks shortage in Kyrgyzstan announced
17:23
Wife of Sapar Isakov gives birth to twin sons
16:32
Citizen of Ukraine dies at coal deposit in Osh region