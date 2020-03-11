Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 4,000 people

Number of people who died from a novel coronavirus reached 4,284 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The number of infected with the virus reached 119,027 people. The figure has grown by 5,317 people for 24 hours. At least 65,761 people have recovered.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where spread of the virus began. There were registered 67,773 cases of the virus, 3,046 dead and 49,056 recovered.

At least 38,100 cases of the disease in 114 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in Italy (10,149), Iran (8,042), South Korea (7,755), France (1,784), Spain (1,695) and Germany (1,565).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.