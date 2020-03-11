13:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 4,000 people

Number of people who died from a novel coronavirus reached 4,284 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The number of infected with the virus reached 119,027 people. The figure has grown by 5,317 people for 24 hours. At least 65,761 people have recovered.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where spread of the virus began. There were registered 67,773 cases of the virus, 3,046 dead and 49,056 recovered.

At least 38,100 cases of the disease in 114 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in Italy (10,149), Iran (8,042), South Korea (7,755), France (1,784), Spain (1,695) and Germany (1,565).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/146139/
views: 98
Print
Related
Novel coronavirus cases confirmed in 113 states
Italy takes 2nd place in world in number of infected with coronavirus
Kazakhstan temporarily bans entry of persons with ID cards
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess ship tests negative for coronavirus
Arrived from Turkey Kyrgyzstani tests negative for coronavirus
Coronavirus threat: Kyrgyzstan not to close borders with neighboring countries
President Jeenbekov discusses anti-crisis measures amid coronavirus threat
Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
Two Kyrgyzstanis stay on Grand Princess cruise ship hit by coronavirus
Popular
At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 100,000 people Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 100,000 people
Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
11 March, Wednesday
12:17
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 4,000 people Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 4,000 people
12:05
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
11:58
National Bank tells about situation on currency market of Kyrgyzstan
11:25
One of arrested at rally for Sadyr Japarov - mentally ill person
11:14
Russian feminists hold rally in support of women's march in Bishkek