National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts record intervention

To stabilize exchange rate of the U.S. dollar in Kyrgyzstan, the National Bank conducted the largest intervention since the beginning of the year. Official website of the bank says.

A total of $ 47.5 million were sold with settlements different from the date of the transaction. Thus, the National Bank compensates for the need for currency that arose on the market.

Recall, exchange rate of the dollar began to rise sharply yesterday afternoon. The selling rate of the American currency reached 75 soms, and the buy rate — 73 soms for two hours. At the same time, part of the exchange offices completely stopped selling dollars.
link: https://24.kg/english/146109/
views: 104
