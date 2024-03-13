12:20
U.S. dollar exchange rate grows in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has increased over the past day in Kyrgyzstan. Banks have set a single selling rate for the U.S. currency.

Today, exchange offices in the capital and commercial banks buy the dollars for 89.3-89.6 soms, and sell for 89.77 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 89.43 soms.

The euro exchange rate remained virtually unchanged. It is bought for 97.2-97.5 soms, sold for 98.2-98.5 soms. Its official exchange rate is 97.7023 soms (0.18 percent drop).

The Russian ruble slightly depreciated again and costs less than the Kyrgyz som. Today it is bought for 0.95-0.97 som, sold for 0.985-0.995 som. The nominal exchange rate is 0.9867 som (0.59 percent growth).

The Kazakh tenge is stable. Its buying rate is 0.135-0.139 som, the selling rate is 0.205-0.208 som. The official rate is 0.199 som (0.1 percent drop).
